Job of corralling bison may go to experts

Phelps County, Neb. — Plans for tracking and capturing more than 100 bison that escaped from a feedlot near Overton early Wednesday seem to be evolving.

Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson says there were only a few reports of sightings of bison Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Samuelson, the owner of the bison has hired a company experienced in dealing with such animals. Sheriff Samuelson says it is important that citizens of Phelps and other counties let company representatives do what they were hired to do. He says they will not need any assistance, so please refrain from forming search parties and taking any action.

Sheriff Samuelson says they are now investigating a county resident shooting one of the bison. The sheriff says he undersands the farmer has concerns about crop damage, but people should let insurance companies handle those issues.

The bison were at a feedlot near 747 Road between Bertrand and Loomis when their untimely escape occurred about 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Samuelson. Officials were alerted to the escape, when a semitrailer truck hit a bison near U.S. Highway 23 and F Road.

Five bison were hit and killed by vehicles in three separate crashes. A fourth vehicle hit a bison that already had been hit. There were no human injuries in any of the crashes.

If people see the animals, they are asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office at 308-995-5692 and give the location.

Sheriff Samuelson says his prayers are with the Lincoln Police officer who was shot Wednesday. He says Phelps County sends prayers to him and his family.