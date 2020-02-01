John Kerry to Headline UNO Hagel Forum in Global Leadership

John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, will discuss the role of U.S. leadership in a changing world with Chuck Hagel, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and former U.S. Senator from Nebraska, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 P.M. in the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

The event at UNO is the second installment of the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership series that debuted in 2019 with a discussion on pressing global issues between Hagel and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

This year’s forum will feature opening remarks by Kerry followed by a moderated discussion with Hagel. The event will also be livestreamed for an overflow audience in the College of Public Affairs and Community Service building, Room 132/132D.

Global Leadership

Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, when America’s position atop the global order seemed unassailable, the coalitions and institutions that the U.S. and its allies built in the wake of World War II are fraying. International agreements on security, trade, energy, human rights, and other issues are fragile at best. Kerry and Hagel, both Vietnam War veterans, will discuss how this new set of challenges affect the daily lives of people in the state, the nation, and the world.

Due to a high demand for tickets, this event is now sold out. If you are interested in reserving a space on the waitlist to receive a ticket in the event of ticket cancellations, please complete the form below.

For more information, visit: events.unomaha.edu/hagelforum