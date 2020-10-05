class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489112 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Johnson Lake draw down

BY CNPPID | October 5, 2020
Johnson Lake draw down

 

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s will lower Johnson Lake on Oct. 8, 2020, to facilitate maintenance on Central’s hydro-electric generation units.

The lake level will drop around two feet, and levels will fluctuate with very low inflows for approximately 10 days. Following the 10 day outage, Johnson Lake will go through a hydrocycling period, where the lake will continue to fluctuate until mid-November.

Water levels at other lakes will not be affected by this drawdown.

 

 

 

