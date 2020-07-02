Jourdan case bound over to District Court

The 2nd Degree Murder case of 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan has been bound over to Dawson County District Court for trial. Jourdan appeared in Dawson County Court this morning(Thursday) where she waived her preliminary hearing. County Judge Jeff Wightman set the arraignment in District Court for August 17, 2020 at 9:30am.

Defense Attorney Brian Copley asked for a lower bond for his client. Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman objected. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Wightman opted to continue Jourdan’s bond at 10% of $1 Million.

Joudran is charged in the shooting death of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan inside a pickup along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17th. Kathleen also faces a charge of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The Jourdan’s two children were in the back seat during the shooting. Joshua Jourdan was in the driver’s seat and Kathleen was in the front passenger seat according to a Nebraska State Patrol report. The children have been placed into protective custody with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.