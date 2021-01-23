Jourdan Murder Trial Continued to May

The case of Kathleen Jourdan, 32, of Omaha has been continued.

According to Dawson County District Court Records, Jourdan is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the shooting death of her husband Joshua on June 17, 2020.

Records say her Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for April 23, while her Jury Trial is moved to May 11.

Authorities say Jourdan, a resident physician, shot and killed her husband during an argument while the two were stopped on Interstate 80 near Cozad.

They say the couples’ two children were also in the car at the time of the shooting.