Jourdan released on bond, District Court arraignment set

A resident physician suspect in the shooting death of her husband has been released from custody. Kathleen Jourdan was released from the Dawson County Jail on Thursday after 10% of $1 Million bond was posted. She is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The 31-year-old Omaha woman is accused of shooting her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan inside a pickup along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17th. The Jourdan’s two children were in the back seat during the shooting. Joshua Jourdan was in the driver’s seat and Kathleen was in the front passenger seat according to a Nebraska State Patrol report. The children have been placed into protective custody with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Jourdan’s next court hearing is set for August 17, 2020 at 9:30am in Dawson County District Court.