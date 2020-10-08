Jump in Kearney COVID cases prompts increase in risk dial

View data on Kearney COVID report here

A large increase in COVID cases in the Kearney and Buffalo County area has prompted the Two Rivers Public Health Department to move the indicator for it’s weekly risk further into the “Elevated” orange section of the dial. Two Rivers reports a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations

In a news release, the Health Department says one particularly alarming issue is that acute care hospitals in the greater Two Rivers region may be at or nearing capacity. It’s caused concern not only with Two Rivers, but other leadership in the Kearney area as well. Two Rivers has been working closely with these leaders to try to get a better handle on the virus in the area.

Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers Health Director, is stressing the importance of limiting social interaction at this time. Eschliman stated, “I strongly urge people to avoid crowds or gatherings right now. We really wouldn’t encourage any gatherings of more than 10 people if a gathering is deemed necessary.”

Eschliman also emphasizes the importance of vigilant mask usage. “If you need to be in an area where there are larger numbers of people, wear a mask. Masks are essential at this time in stopping the current spread of the virus in our area, particularly Buffalo County and the Kearney area.” He also points out that residents cannot give in to pandemic fatigue. Eschliman encourages people to continue with proper hand hygiene as well as masking and social distancing. According to Eschliman, “This virus can be controlled, but we cannot relax on our efforts. We all need to remain focused on the end result, which is life getting back to normal.”