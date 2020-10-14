VIDEO: Jurors Begin Deliberation on the 1st Degree Murder Trial of Bailey Boswell

Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson delivered her instructions to jurors in the murder trial of Bailey Boswell on Wednesday, October 14.

The case was submitted to the jury of seven men and five women at mid-morning. Three alternate jurors were dismissed but could be called back if one of the members of the main jury becomes ill or some other problem exists.

On Count 1, Judge Vicky Johnson instructed the jury that it can consider 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty.

On Count 2, the judge instructed on improper disposal of the body of Sydney Loofe or not guilty of that charge.

On Count 3, the judge instructed on criminal conspiracy to commit murder or not guilty of that count.

Prosecutors alleged Boswell lured Loofe on November 15 & 16, 2017 under the intention of a date to an apartment in Wilber, where she and Aubrey Trail dismembered her and disposed of Loofe’s body along rural roads in Clay County.