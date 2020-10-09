class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490364 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Jurors on Friday Look at Pictures Taken During Autopsy of Sydney Loofe

BY KRVN News | October 9, 2020
Saline County Judge Vicky Johnson adjourned court proceedings Friday, October 9 with expectations of the trial to go to the jury by Tuesday, October 13.

Jurors looked at pictures during Friday’s proceedings taken by a Forensic Pathologist of the autopsy of Sydney Loofe.

General & Forensic Pathologist Michelle Elieff

Dr. Michelle Elieff,  General & Forensic Pathologist of Physicians Laboratory of Omaha, was shown the photos and she described what she did to perform the examination of Loofe’s dismembered body. Dr. Elieff said there was hemorrhaging to the forehead and eyes extending down to the lower neck, but the upper neck was missing.

Several internal organs including the heart and left lung were also missing. Some of the lower right lung was present.  Elieff  said there were numerous signs of animal predation on the body parts. Bailey Boswell looked down while the autopsy slides were being shown and at times seemed to be upset.

Asked for her professional opinion of the cause of death,  Elieff said based on the examination and her experience she believes the cause of death to be homicidal violence consistent with strangulation.

Dr. Elieff was excused from the stand and Saline County District  Judge Vicky Johnson adjourned the court for the day. The Judge said testimony will resume Tuesday, October 13th, with closing arguments and her instructions to the jury to follow. Judge Johnson expects the case to go to the jury Tuesday afternoon.

