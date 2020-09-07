class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483484 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 7, 2020
Jury convicts man of 2016 dismemberment killing in Nebraska

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) – A northeastern Nebraska man has been convicted of killing and dismembering another man, bringing to an end a case that has languished in the court system for nearly four years.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that 29-year-old Andres Surber, of Wakefield, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and two weapons counts in the Nov. 1, 2016, death of 42-year-old Kraig Kubik.

Authorities say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez killed Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Kublk’s dismembered body was found in a culvert four days after he was reported missing.

Galvan-Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2017, but Surber’s case was repeatedly delayed.

