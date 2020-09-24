Jury panel selection continues in Saline County trial

The 1st Degree Murder trial of 26-year-old Bailey Boswell started Wednesday with potential jurors being asked by a special prosecutor whether they had read or heard anything about the case. Nearly all indicated they had heard about the case and most nodded they had gotten their information from the media.

Boswell is accused, along with co-defendant Aubrey Trail in the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. The 52-year-old Trail was found guilty last year and faces a possible death penalty. Boswell’s Saline County District Court trial was moved to the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington because of extensive publicity of the Trail case.

Potential jurors were told this a capital murder case which could lead to the death penalty being imposed. They were asked whether their views of the death penalty could substantially impair their ability to be a juror. Several potential jurors met individually with the judge and attorneys to discuss those concerns and also discuss answers they gave on a questionnaire. As a result five jurors were dismissed. Several potential jurors were dismissed earlier for health and business concerns, and one person because he expressed he could be called for firefighting duty by the National Forest Service.

Jury selection continues today with the possibility of another day of jury selection on Friday.