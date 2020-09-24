Jury Selection Continues to Friday for Boswell Murder Trial

A second day of jury selection included more questions for potential jurors for the The 1st Degree Murder trial of 26-year-old Bailey Boswell. A pool of 45 potential jurors who were referred to as the go to group by Saline County District Judge Vickey Johnson receded to the front of a large room at the Dawson Count Annex located just west of downtown Lexington; 50 more potential jurors were seated directly behind them.

Several jurors were excused for various reasons including age, health and salary issues. One person who said they were self-employed as a farm worker was excused because of harvest work that awaits them. As jurors from the group of 45 were dismissed jurors from the group of 50 were asked to take their places.

The goal is to arrive at a solid pool of 45 potential jurors to set the playing field for the peremptory strikes the prosecution and defense will use to arrive at the final 12 jurors and the 13 alternates.

After the jury is selected Bailey Boswell will go on trial on allegations that she killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. Prosecutors alleged Boswell aspired with her fiancé Aubrey Trail and solicited young women online to carry out a murder, selected Loofe as their victim, and lured the 24-year-old Lincoln women to Wilbur to kill her.

Jury selection will continue Friday morning.