Jury trial date set for Kathleen Jourdan

An Omaha woman accused in the shooting death of her husband in Dawson County, has pled innocent of her charges. Thirty-one-year-old Kathleen Jourdan appeared in Dawson County District Court Monday morning with her two attorneys. Jourdan, a resident physician, is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Judge Jim Doyle accepted her plea and set a 12-person jury trial for December 8, 2020 at 9:00am. Another hearing in her case was set for November 13, 2020. Judge Doyle continued her 10% of $1 Million bond which was previously posted.

Jourdan is accused of shooting her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan inside a pickup along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17th. The Jourdan’s two children were in the back seat during the shooting. Joshua Jourdan was in the driver’s seat and Kathleen was in the front passenger seat according to a Nebraska State Patrol report. The Jourdans had been returning from Scottsbluff where they were preparing to move to continue her medical residency when an argument occurred, according to a court report. Joshua had pulled the pickup over to the side of the Interstate and the shooting reportedly occurred after that. The children have been placed into protective custody with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.