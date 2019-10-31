class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417774 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Jury trial set for man in Lexington death case | KRVN Radio

Jury trial set for man in Lexington death case

BY KRVN News | October 31, 2019
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Jorge Vasquez-Avila.

 

A Lexington man arraigned in Dawson County District Court Wednesday on Manslaughter, had his jury trial set for January 14, 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Jorge Vasquez-Avila is accused in the August 17, 2019 death of 22-year-old Hussein Nuri of Lexington. Nuri was found unresponsive in the downtown Lexington parking lot of Tep’s Bar & Grill and was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

A police report does not outline what led up the alleged assault of the victim but, the report said Vasquez-Avila was identified by witnesses in the Tep’s parking lot. Vazquez-Avila was later located inside of his vehicle, also described by witnesses as leaving the scene of the assault.

Vaquez-Avila is also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held in the Dawson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
