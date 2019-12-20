(Audio) DCSO K-9 Unit benefits from local fundraising effort

Lexington, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) K-9 Unit received a check for $984.14 from the Lexington Community Foundation.

Foundation Executive Director Jackie Berke delivered the ceremonial check Thursday afternoon to Sheriff Ken Moody at the Dawson County Annex Building in downtown Lexington…

The Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was one of more than 80 entities that participants could donate to as part of “Give Big Lexington” held in November.

Michaela Kopf, administrative assistant of the Lexington Community Foundation says $486,000 was distributed from the yearly event.

The Sheriff’s Office has two active K-9 teams: K-9 “Jet” is a 5 year old German Shepard handled by Sergeant Katlyn “Kat” Cavanaugh and K-9 “Ares” (pronounced AIR ees) is a 2 year old Dutch Shepard handled by Deputy Chad Byrnes.

Deputy Byrnes expressed appreciation for funds that will help him take care “Ares”…

Sergeant Cavanaugh was also appreciative of funds to to pay for the care of “Jet”…

According to the Give Big Lexington website under Dawson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit: “The K-9 Teams have done educational presentations to schools in Cozad, Lexington, Gothenburg, S.E.M. and Overton. In the schools, there is both a proactive and reactive response to narcotics. Having a K-9 in the school is a deterrent for crime and narcotics, keeping kids safe and educating kids about the dangers. Numerous presentations have been given throughout Dawson County to schools, businesses and community groups.”

The Give Big Lexington article goes on to say, “K-9 Jet and K-9 Ares are trained in tracking and narcotics detection. Both K-9’s and their handlers have assisted various police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol seizing large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. ”

For more information about the K-9 Unit or to schedule a presentation, contact Sheriff Ken Moody or Chief Deputy Greg Gilg at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 308.324.3011.