Kampmann arraigned on three counts of Manslaughter

A 21-year-old woman was arraigned on three counts of Manslaughter Monday in Dawson County District Court in connection with the a two-vehicle accident near Overton that claimed three lives. The charges were amended from three counts of Motor Vehicle Homicide while Driving Under the Influence. Angeligue Kampmann of Platte Center is also charged with Kampmann is also charged with Driving Under the Influence While Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Dawson County District Judge Jim Doyle accepted her not guilty plea and set a jury trial for February 11, 2020 at 9:00am. A preliminary hearing was also set for January 24, 2020 at 8:30am.

The accident occured about two miles east of Overton on Highway 30 around 2:00am on October 16, 2018.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol a car, driven by Kampmann, was traveling southbound when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck another vehicle. Three passengers in Kampmann’s vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene. They included Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Illinois, and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney. Kampmann, 20 of Elm Creek, and another passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The State Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicated that alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.