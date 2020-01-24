Kampmann pleads to counts in triple fatality accident

A 21-year-old woman involved in a Dawson County accident resulting in three deaths, entered pleas in Dawson County District Court Friday afternoon. Angelique Kampmann of Platte Center pled no contest to three counts of Attempted Motor Vehicle Homicide and one count of Driving Under the Influence While Causing Serious Bodily Injury. A fifth charge of Driving Under the Influence was dismissed in a plea agreement. Judge Jim Doyle accepted her no contest pleas and found her “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Sentencing was set for April 3, 2020 at 11:00am. It will be conducted in the former County Courtroom of the Dawson County Courthouse as the Saline County jury trial for accused murder suspect Bailey Boswell will be held in the District Courtroom.

Kampmann had initially been charged with three counts of Motor Vehicle Homicide while Driving Under the Influence on the more serious charges. They were amended to three counts of Manslaughter last fall and then amended again on Friday with the charges of Attempted Motor Vehicle Homicide in the plea agreement.

The case stems from a two-vehicle crash about two miles east of Overton on Highway 30 that occurred around 2:00am on October 16, 2018. In a statement to the Court, Dawson County Deputy Attorney Matt Neher said Kampmann was driving southbound on a county road as she came into Highway 30. Neher said she went through a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 30. Neher said an accident reconstruction determined that Kampmann was traveling 20mph or less “when she went through the stop sign without braking or stopping.”

Three passengers in Kampmann’s vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene. They included Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Illinois, and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney. Kampmann and another passenger, Ashley Kemp, then 18, of Kearney, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Neher said Kemp, the surviving passenger, was seriously injured.

The other driver, 38-year-old Kasey Rayburn of Elm Creek, was recently sentenced in Dawson County Court to serve 12 months probation along with two days in jail and pay a $500 fine. Rayburn pled no contest to an amended charge of Driving Under the Influence- .08 blood level and found guilty by the Court. Rayburn’s blood alcohol level was not disclosed at her sentencing hearing or in court documents.