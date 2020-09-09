Kansas man arrested in Nebraska gun incident

On Saturday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol responded to the Medicine Creek Reservoir in southwest Nebraska on a 911 call from a female who stated a male subject had barricaded a roadway and was threatening her with a gun.

Troopers responded with assistance from Game and Parks’ Conservation Officers. When troopers and officers located the man attempting to leave the area in his vehicle, they performed a felony traffic stop. The subject, Robert Cathcart, 60, of Oberlin, Kansas, was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was located in the vehicle.

Cathcart was arrested for two counts of making terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged in Frontier County Jail.