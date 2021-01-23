class="post-template-default single single-post postid-510219 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas man arrested on drug & weapon charges | KRVN Radio

Kansas man arrested on drug & weapon charges

BY KRVN News | January 23, 2021
McCook, Neb. — McCook Police Officers arrested a Hays, Kansas man early Thursday on drug and weapon charges following a routine vehicle stop for expired in-transit tags.

According to a media release on the McCook Police Department’s Facebook page,  39 year old Richard Bachman faces charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the stop, officers developed reasonable suspicion of drug activity involving the driver and the vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol, at the request of McCook Police Department, provided a drug-sniffing dog to conduct a search of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle by officers turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of currency and a loaded firearm.

 

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
