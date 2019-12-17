class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427275 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas man whose granddaughter died bonds out of jail | KRVN Radio

Kansas man whose granddaughter died bonds out of jail

BY Associated Press | December 17, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Kansas man whose granddaughter died bonds out of jail

Topeka, Kan. —  A Kansas man whose 4-year-old granddaughter from Nebraska died is out of jail after a judge reduced his bond.

Timothy Funk Sr., of Silver Lake, is charged with first-degree murder in the July death of his granddaughter at his Silver Lake home. WIBW-TV reports a judge on Friday lowered Funk’s bond to $75,000 and he was released from jail soon after.

Court documents indicate the girl, Brandy Lee Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July from carbon monoxide poisoning after a gas-powered generator in a garage was left on all night.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments