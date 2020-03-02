Karla, Saidi and Sydni Walk the Runway at Omaha Fashion Week – Student Night

Twelve Nebraska 4-H’ers walked the runway during the 2020 Omaha Fashion Week – Student Night on Tuesday, February 25. Karla Herrarte, Saidi Ringenberg, and Sydni Ringenberg applied and were selected to participate in the 4-H collection. “In order to be considered, garments must have been exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair and should be fashion forward, runway appropriate and display high quality construction,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Student designers showed over 95 looks on the runway at Omaha Fashion Week’s seventh annual Student Night. The event included a runway show and started with a panel discussion with industry experts. The sold-out audience of nearly 300 viewed collections from Nebraska 4-H, the Joslyn Arts Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Nebraska FCCLA, Joslyn’s Fashion Arts Mentor Program in partnership with Yates Community Center, Omaha Central High School, Omaha Burke High School, and Omaha South High School.

The 4-H collection includes twelve garments from across the state. Featured 4-H members included:

Karla Herrarte of Lexington – Dawson County

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County

Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County

Addison Zook of David City – Butler County

Mackenzie Sudbeck of Wynot – Cedar County

Matalie Wallin of Imperial – Chase County

Audrey Glaubius of Wisner – Cuming County

AnnaLiese (Anni) Reha of Hampton – Hamilton County

Mariah Dather of Bloomfield – Knox County

Ellie Babcock of Waverly – Lancaster County

Kiersten Preister of Humphrey – Platte County

Amber Gonzalez of McCook – Red Willow County

Prior to the Fashion Show hair styling and makeup were done by the students of Xenon Academy in Omaha.

Fashion Week took place at the Omaha Design Center (near TD Ameritrade Park). Omaha Fashion Week has become one of the Midwest’s largest fashion event. “This was a great opportunity to feature the outstanding work of our 4-H designers at a regional level,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Omaha Fashion Week provides a professional platform to showcase the work of regional independent fashion designers on a biannual basis. Student Night partners include UNL, Develop Model Management, the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Omaha Public Schools, FCCLA, Xenon Academy and 4-H.