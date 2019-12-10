KCOW Radio Antenna Tower Collapse – Chadron, NE NOAA Weather Radio Off the Air

The KCOW radio antenna tower located in Chadron State Park that held the NOAA weather radio transmitter (KXI-20), collapsed on Saturday, 30 November. A significant weekend winter storm impacted the area and the combination of freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and heavy snow together with observed winds of 50-60 mph, likely resulted in significant ice accretion, weight load, and ultimately, structure failure. A Blizzard Warning was in effect for the area at the time of the antenna tower collapse. A return to service for the Chadron, NE NOAA weather radio (KXI-20) is unknown at this time. NWS electronic technicians and private radio company engineers are actively assessing the situation to determine an expedited course of action for service restoration. The transmitter coverage area affected includes the northern Nebraska Panhandle counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, and Sheridan Counties.

The NWS Cheyenne office has worked closely with NWS Rapid City, SD and NWS North Platte, NE to transfer NOAA weather radio warning products and services to neighboring NOAA weather radio transmitters to increase broadcast coverage for the affected area.

In lieu of the Chadron, NE NOAA weather radio transmitter, if you are located in the following affected areas below, please change your NOAA weather radio to the transmitter and frequency noted on the right. Note – There may be some degraded audio quality at farther ranges from these transmitters.

Area Affected Switch to NOAA Weather Radio Name Frequency Northern Sioux, Northern Dawes WXK64 – Hot Springs, SD 162.425 Southern Sioux, Southern Dawes, Box Butte, South Sheridan WXL67 – Scottsbluff, NE 162.475

For more information on NOAA weather radio coverage areas, please see the coverage maps at this webpage: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/Maps.

In addition to NOAA Weather Radio, one can also download the FEMA App from the Apple App Store or Google Play to receive watch, warning, and advisory information. NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. NWR broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on NWR, please visit the NWS NWR webpage at: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/.