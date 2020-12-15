Kearney Concert Association makes adjustments to concert season

The Kearney Concert Association (KCA) has announced that is has again been forced to modify our 2020-2021 concert season. Due to Covid-19 issues, there will be no concerts until the fall of 2021. By waiting until the fall, artists will once again be able to make touring financially supportable and it should be safe for all of us to enjoy live performances together.

KCA President Rick Mitchell says “The good news is that our standard five show season will have an unprecedented 8 concerts.” Mitchell adds “Due to Covid-19 issues, all of the concerts originally scheduled 20-21 are now planned for 21-22. The two concerts that had to be canceled in March and April of 2020 will be included in the 2021-2022 season.

Since the 8-member Young Irelanders March 13, 2020 concert could not be rescheduled, Mitchell says “KCA will substitute The Masters of Soul, a 10-member dynamic tribute to the best music of Motown, featuring three female and three male singers backed with an instrumental quartet.”

The Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio concert that was planned for April 24, 2020 is being rescheduled. All KCA 2019-2020 members will be able to attend these two make up performances without charge.

Mitchell says “A normal KCA season is five concerts; however, the 2020-21 season was scheduled to include a bonus sixth concert, and with the 2019 replacement concerts, it will be an eight-concert season.” Mitchell added “The great news is that members will still only pay the regular adult season membership of $50. Students get a season membership for $25 and families can get a $110 membership.”

Anyone wanting more information or tickets may call 308-627-2717 or visit www.kearneyconcerts.org.

The unprecedented 8 concert 2021-2022 Kearney Concert Association Season:

Early October 2021 Miss Myra & the Moonshiners – New Orleans Jazz

Early November 2021 Veritas – a cappella – Standards-Pops-Hymns-Broadway

** Late November 2021 Masters of Soul – The Best of 60’s-70’s Motown

Late January-Early February 2022 Duo Baldo – Classical Music with a huge dose of Comedy

February 2022 Will Martin – World Renowned Singer–Standards to Broadway

March 2022 Kassia Ensemble – Classical Female String Quartet plus Trumpet

*April 2022 Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio

May 2022 Josh & Emily – Acclaimed Broadway Vocalists

* Postponement from the 2019-2020 season ** Substitution for cancellation from 2019-2020 season

As always, and especially in a time of pandemic, everything is subject to change.