Kearney, Hastings & Grand Island schools extend spring break

With the United States expansion of the travel ban, and the desire to flatten the COVID-19 curve and not overwhelm our medical community, Kearney Public Schools, along with Hastings and Grand Island Public Schools, will be extending students’ Spring Break starting tomorrow, March 16 through March 29.

There has not been a confirmed case in Buffalo, Hall, or Adams County, however, CDC guidance requires social distancing and separation of large groups of people. We view our regular school day as something that would constitute a large gathering. We also see this extended break as an opportunity to thoroughly clean and disinfect our buildings and our facilities team will work diligently to make sure we have cleaned all areas appropriately. Additionally, all activities and sports practices will be cancelled and KCLC will not be in session.