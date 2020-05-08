Kearney man arrested in Dawson Co pursuit

A 55-year-old Kearney man was taken into custody following a Thursday evening pursuit on Dawson County. Shortly before 8:00pm, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Cozad Police Department pursuit of an eastbound vehicle on Highway 30. Deputies intercepted the vehicle on Interstate 80 and continued at speeds of 90mph.

The vehicle exited at the Lexington exit and stopped. The driver took off again into Lexington and then stopped at a trailer park just southeast of Lexington where the driver Oliver Bush Jr., was taken into custody without incident. A records check indicated Bush had 4 Dawson County warrants, two prior Driving Under Revocation convictions and one prior Flight to Avoid Arrest conviction.

Bush was arraigned in Dawson County Court Friday morning on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest- 2nd Offense, Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at 10% of $10,000 and preliminary hearing set for May 15, 2020 at 9:30am in Dawson County Court.

Bush’s previous arrest warrants in Dawson County include separate Theft by Shoplifting charges.