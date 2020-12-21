Kearney Man Sentenced to 35 Years Imprisonment for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possessing a Firearm

Lincoln, Neb. — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that on December 18, 2020, 39 year old Marcus Navejar of Kearney was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln after having pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Connection with a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Richard Kopf sentenced Navejar to 35 years imprisonment. Navejar’s sentence included a consecutive 25 year term of imprisonment as the firearm conviction was his second for possession a firearm while distributing drugs. After completing his term of imprisonment, Navejar will be required to serve a 5 year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.

On June 5, 2019, the Omaha Police Department was conducting an investigation where a cooperating witness was collecting money owed from drug debts at an Omaha hotel. Navejar delivered $8,280 he owed for a drug debt to the cooperator on that date.

On June 7, 2019, the cooperating witness informed police that Navejar was staying at an Omaha hotel and in possession of methamphetamine and a gun. While police were obtaining a search warrant for his room, surveillance officers encountered Navejar outside and took him into custody. A search of his person revealed approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun. During a post arrest interview, Navejar admitted to dealing five pounds of methamphetamine with others during the previous few weeks.