class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434405 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns | KRVN Radio

Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns
Courtesy/ City of Kearney.

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east ofKearney despite objections from some neighbors.

The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.

The Kearney Hub newspaper reports neighbors of the site opposed the permit. They argued the ground was highly erodible and had a high water table, making it likely a pit would cause blowing
sand and flooding.

The company plans to build an earthen berm around the pit to limit any blowing sand.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments