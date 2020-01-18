Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east ofKearney despite objections from some neighbors.

The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.

The Kearney Hub newspaper reports neighbors of the site opposed the permit. They argued the ground was highly erodible and had a high water table, making it likely a pit would cause blowing

sand and flooding.

The company plans to build an earthen berm around the pit to limit any blowing sand.