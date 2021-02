Kearney Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month-old baby girl. CHI Health Good Samaritan’s ambulance was summoned to a residence at 520 W. 14th Street in Kearney around 3:00am today(Wednesday) for an infant that was not breathing.

The initial investigation indicates the death appears to be accidental, according to Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy in the case.