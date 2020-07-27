Kearney Police investigate armed robbery Saturday night

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, Kearney Police were called to investigate an armed robbery that had just occurred at Platte River Skill Casino, 117 W. 4th Street in Kearney.

The employees of this business reported to officers that an unknown white male subject entered the business just before 10:00 p.m. and demanded cash, while he was armed with a knife. The suspect departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, 4×4 pickup.

The suspect was described as being a white male, approximately late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’7” to 5’9” tall, blonde hair, wearing a black hoody sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue jeans with rips / holes, tan flip-flops, and a white face covering.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Matt Young at (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the suspect in this case.