Kearney Police Investigating Source Of False Emergency Call

Kearney, Neb. — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 18, a male subject contacted the Buffalo County Communications Center by telephone, reporting he had shot his wife and intended to shoot responding police. The caller provided an address of 1910 4th Avenue in Kearney. Uniformed police officers and deputies from KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and established a perimeter around the residence, in addition to closing a three block section of Railroad Avenue from 3rd Ave to 5th Ave. The residents of adjacent homes were advised to remain inside. The property involved is a home converted into two apartments; the residents of one apartment were contacted and asked to exit the home. Officers determined these individuals, both adults, were not involved. Due to the dangerous nature of the call and the threats made by the caller to shoot responding police, members of the Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Negotiators were dispatched.

While officers were on scene, additional phone calls were received from the subject indicating he was armed with multiple firearms and he could see police near the home. The subject provided specific details, indicating he may have been observing the responding officers. Officers contacted the landlord of the involved property and learned the apartment in question was vacant. Members of the Emergency Services Team deployed a remote control device inside the residence and determined the apartment was unoccupied, confirmed by a secondary check.

At this time, Kearney Police are investigating this case as a false report, potentially in an effort to draw a large police response. The telephone number used by the subject in this case was an out of state number, placed through a web based voice call. Investigators are working with the web host to determine the origin of the call.

The seriousness of this situation cannot be understated. Nearly 30 members of law enforcement spent two hours on this potentially dangerous situation making them unavailable to respond to real emergencies. At this time there have been no arrests made in relation to this case. The subject in this case, when located may face False Reporting Charges, a Class I Misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at (308) 237-2104 or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at (308) 237-3424.