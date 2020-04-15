Kearney Police Pursuit Ends in the Arrest of Three Adults

KEARNEY – Officers with the Kearney Police Department were involved in a police vehicle pursuit after officers identified a grey 2019 Chrysler 300 at 21st Street & 2nd Avenue displaying a known Illinois license plate, with passengers matching the descriptions of suspects alleged to have passed counterfeit currency at multiple Kearney area businesses.

The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes, reaching speeds of 120 MPH and ended at Shelton Road & Highway 30, after a mechanical tire deflation device was utilized (spikes strip). Three occupants ran from the disabled vehicle and after a short foot pursuit, three adults were taken into custody.

The driver, Danielle Thomas and two passengers Dominique Dukes, and Ja Quan Rogers were arrested and booked into the Buffalo County Jail on multiple charges to include criminal possession of a forged instrument, forgery, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstruction of an officer.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit initiated by KPD to include Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Shelton Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol.