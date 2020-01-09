Kearney Regional Airport celebrates a record-breaking 2019

Kearney Regional Airport set an annual enplanement record in 2019 with 21,269 enplanements. It was a 63% growth from the previous annual enplanement record of 13,042 in 2013.

Since the start of air service in September 2018 with United Express, the Kearney Regional Airport has had 14 consecutive record-breaking months. In December 2019, the airport added an additional daily, non-stop route to Chicago.

With the Denver route and new Chicago route, December was an all-time monthly record with 2,953 enplanements.