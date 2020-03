The aviation industry has seen significant reductions in demand in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result, SkyWest will suspend service from Kearney to Chicago with United Express, effective April 1. We will continue to monitor demand closely and will make adjustments in the future based on that response. SkyWest is committed to providing safe, reliable United Express service for all of our customers.

Passengers who may need to change or cancel reservations may do so at www.united.com