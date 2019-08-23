Kearney Tackles Cancer shirts sale have raised $400,000 for local cancer patients-shirt orders due Aug. 30

KEARNEY, Neb. – Kearney Tackles Cancer (KTC) is gearing up for its eleventh year of supporting local cancer patients through T-shirt sales.

Blue and green short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts screen printed with 2019, KTC and an all-encompassing cancer awareness ribbon can be ordered online before Aug. 30 at kearneytacklescancer.com.

Community members are encouraged to wear their KTC apparel to the Oct. 11 Kearney High School football game and the Oct. 18 football game at Kearney Catholic School.

All proceeds from the 2019 KTC campaign will go to area cancer patients receiving treatment at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Cancer Center to assist with the purchase of medications and other expenses incurred during treatment like food and gas.

KTC is a youth-led group, with student members from Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic School, and adult sponsors from Kearney Public Schools and Good Samaritan Cancer Center. In the past 11 years of fundraising, the KTC campaign has totaled more than $400,000, making a significant impact on local patients and families.

“With a passion to serve others and make a difference in the community, these students are thrilled to begin another year of fundraising for our fellow community members struggling with cancer,” says Dana Welsh, RN at Good Samaritan Cancer Center and adult sponsor of the Kearney Tackles Cancer organization. “We appreciate the support of the Kearney area and we look forward to seeing the community support us again this year.”

For more information about the Kearney Tackles Cancer, contact Dana Welsh at (308) 865-7886 or (308) 440-9711.