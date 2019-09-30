Kearney to Offer Free Community Education Classes

(Kearney, Neb.) – Central Community College-Kearney will offer the following free community education classes in October:

— “Youth Mental Health,” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. This class is sponsored by Region III Human Services and CCC-Kearney and is designed for adults who regularly interact with young people ages 12-18. It will cover common mental health challenges for youth, typical adolescent development, and a five-step action plan for helping young people in crisis and non-crisis situations.

— “Safety in Numbers: Four Lessons in Cybersecurity,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. The class is designed to give seniors a solid overview of best practices when it comes to safely using computers and software. In addition, safe use of the internet, social media, and smartphones will be covered in this jam-packed, hour-long seminar.

— “Identity Theft,” from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. Ryan Sothan, outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, will provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully detect, deter and defend against the identity theft.

Registration is required to reserve a space in these classes. For more information or to register, contact Delilah Gillming at 308-338-4008 or delilahgillming@cccneb.edu.

Online registration is available at www.cccneb.edu/findyourclasses.