Kearney Woman Wins $200,000 Playing Ultimate Bonus Crossword

Renee Corder of Kearney won $200,000 playing the Ultimate Bonus Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Corder purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s General Store #2038 at 2710 W 24th St. in Kearney.

Corder claimed her prize on October 2 at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices, the day after she scratched off the winning ticket.

“I was scratching while on the phone with my dad,” Corder said. “He asked, ‘What’s that noise?’ I joked that I was scratching off a $200,000 winner.”

While talking to her dad, Corder realized she’d won. At first she thought she’d won $500, then $1,000, then $5,000 until she realized she’d won the top prize.

Corder and her husband Jeromy said they’ll be paying off some of their debts with the money.

“We are blessed,” she said. “The lord blessed us.”

A $20 Scratch game, Ultimate Bonus Crossword offers players a chance to win prizes from a free $20 ticket to $200,000. The chances of winning $200,000 are one in 90,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in three.