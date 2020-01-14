Key Nebraska senators float new property tax proposal

Lincoln, Neb. — A new proposal designed to lower property taxes while boosting aid for public schools has won public support from a majority of Nebraska lawmakers on a key legislative committee.

Six of the eight members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee stood in favor of the bill, which would reduce the percentage of property value that school districts can tax.

Schools that lose money would get compensated with an infusion of state aid to keep them whole, and smaller districts would see an increase.

Lawmakers haven’t yet taken a formal vote on the legislation. The committee plans to hold a public hearing on the measure on Jan. 22.