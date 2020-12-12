KHS Principal Selected Outstanding New Principal of the Year

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney High School Principal Dr. Christopher Loofe has been named Outstanding New Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals. Brad Jacobsen, President of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP), announced that recipients of this award demonstrate leadership in the region and the state.

“Dr. Loofe is extremely worthy of this award. He consistently demonstrates a willingness to take on new challenges and master new skills and always maintains the highest level of professionalism,” said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards. “Dr. Loofe’s greatest strength is his unique skill of establishing a purposeful, personal, and professional rapport with everyone. He has established himself as a leader and a valuable team member within our school system.”

Loofe has been principal at Kearney High School since 2018.

“I am honored to be selected for the 2020 NSASSP Outstanding New Principal of the Year,” said Dr. Loofe in his acceptance speech. “We have amazing teachers and staff that share common goals to ensure students are engaged, are career and college ready by graduation, and have as much fun as possible while in school. “

Loofe received his Ed.D. in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln/Omaha, his Secondary Administration Endorsement (7-12) from ​Wayne State College, an M.S. in Special Education (K-12) from the ​University of Nebraska-Omaha, a B.S. in Elementary Education (K-8) from the ​University of Nebraska-Omaha, and his B.S. in Sports Management & Business Administration from ​Wayne State College.

Before coming to Kearney, Loofe served as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Millard West High School (12-18) and Omaha Public Schools (04-12). He was the Director of Academic Enrichment Programs at the University of Maryland (03-04) and Secondary Special Education Teacher/Head and Assistant Coach at Wayne Community Schools, Millard Public Schools, and Red Oak, Iowa Community Schools.

Loofe has been a leader in many associations, including the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Nebraska Association of Secondary School Principals, National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, and others.

“Our mission is to inspire and empower students to impact the world,” said Loofe. “Lofty missions come with heavy lifting, and I’m not scared. I’m proud to serve as a professional educator.”