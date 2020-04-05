Kids and families can find meals through text service

Schools are closed but meal service continues across Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – The COVID-19 virus has forced all of Nebraska’s 244 school districts to close for the foreseeable future, but it has not stopped the heroic efforts of school personnel to feed students. Over 150 Nebraska school districts are now serving FREE meals through grab and go, drive through, or delivery service for kids ages 1-18. The No Kid Hungry campaign has made it easy to find a location near you by activating a new texting service.

Nationwide, individuals can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find a meal service location near them. The texting service is being updated regularly and the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Department is continuing to approve meal service applications from districts around the state at the same pace.

Keeping the health of all Nebraska kids and families as top priority

State administrators and school nutrition professionals have been working tirelessly to make sure students and families, who may be experiencing layoffs, fewer hours at work, closed offices, and the increased strain of serving more meals to kids at home, have the nutrition they need to be healthy, active, and safe.

A recent survey of Nebraska school districts conducted by the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nutrition Services department showed that of the 221 responding schools, over 85% were already or planned to provide meals or food service to students while schools are closed.

Nebraska Appleseed has compiled a list of resources to promote awareness of meals for kids ages 1-18 available for free throughout Nebraska.