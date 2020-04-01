Kimball Man Claims Nebraska Pick 5 Jackpot Prize

Brian Pearson of Kimball won $280,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Pearson bought his winning ticket at Vince’s Corner at 100 E 3rd Street in Kimball. The ticket matched the winning numbers 04, 07, 11, 13 and 29 from the March 28 drawing.

When Pearson claimed his prize at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices, he said he’d heard through word of mouth that there had been a big winner in Kimball. When he checked his ticket and saw he’d won, he was in shock.

Pearson said he chose his numbers in honor of his wife who died a few years ago. He played her birth date as well as the date when she died. “She’s my guardian angel,” he said.

Pearson said he won once before when a Scratch ticket from the Colorado Lottery won him $25,000.