“Know Before You Go” – Travel Safety Tips Before Winter Storm

North Platte, Neb. — As winter weather travels into west-central Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) urges travelers to be prepared for dangerous weather and road conditions.

Roger Klasna, District Operations Manager for the NDOT states that travelers should “Know Before You Go,” emphasizing the importance of checking weather advisories and road conditions before traveling to and from holiday destinations.

“The road conditions will not be favorable, and it is important for drivers to understand that the posted speed limit signs are for perfect weather conditions,” said Klasna.

Slush is expected with the storm system, as warm weather will melt snow on roads.

Klasna also spoke on NDOT preparations for the upcoming storm:

NDOT also recommends motorists carry an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicle when traveling. The emergency kit should include warm clothes, blankets, water bottles, emergency food and other survival materials.

Klasna also stated that the Department of Transportation is back up to “100% capacity” on their road salt supplies from last winter’s storms and he doesn’t anticipate any issues with the Department’s ability to assist drivers this season.