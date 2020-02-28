Knox County egg farm building erupts in flames

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. – An egg farm building went up in flames and thousands of chickens died outside a small town in northeast Nebraska. Authorities say no employees or firefighters were injured Thursday evening by the fire at the Michael Foods facility. It sits a little less than 3 miles west of Bloomfield in Knox County. The fire was so intense a National Weather Service satellite detected its heat. A Bloomfield city councilman says Michael Foods has about 20 barns at the site and about 4 million chickens. The fire cause is being

investigated.