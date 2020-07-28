KRVN partners with local fairs to bring livestock shows to the big screen

Local livestock shows went on with restricted access and new health guidance measures, but with the help of KRVN, extended family and friends could virtually attend the shows.

Across Nebraska, county fairs modified their schedules and show rings to give youth the opportunity to exhibit their hard work in the arena.

But since most fairs had to limit the number of spectators in person, KRVN’s video division stepped up and partnered with local officials to ensure everyone could watch the shows.

“This project is similar to our association’s humble beginnings,” said Tim Marshall, KRVN station manager and Nebraska Rural Radio Association CEO. “KRVN was brought on the air by a group of organizations that saw a need. Similarly, we saw a need at the local level, so we were able to partner with these counties to showcase these talented youth.”

In Buffalo, Dawson, and Lincoln counties, extended family and friends were able to watch local youth show all species via livestream. Those who were unable to attend in person were able to watch a real-time video feed of the shows via Facebook, YouTube, or the KRVN website.

Grandparents and friends from out of state were also able to view the shows from the comfort of their homes or work.

“The livestream went very well,” said Dawson County Ag Society President Scott Russman. “We had numerous compliments from people all across the state that were impressed with the video production.”

In total, 21 shows were streamed, logging 95 hours of real-time action. Each of the shows can be rewatched by visiting the KRVN YouTube channel.

Dawson County Fair Playlist

Buffalo County Fair Playlist

Lincoln County Fair Playlist