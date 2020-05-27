KRVN summer giveaway is “Blazing New Trails” !

“Blazing New Trails” is the theme for this years special KRVN summer prize.

It’s a 2020 Chevy Blazer with custom paint, tinted windows and a lot of extras! Look for registration boxes at businesses soon.

Find these sponsors by going to the Fun & Games tab. Of course, we’ll be at events too and for the first time ever…you’ll be able to register online and through on-air contests.

The KRVN giveaway continues despite so many changes to everyone’s summer plans.

“We are pleased to have an amazing vehicle to give away,” said KRVN Sales Manager Gail Wightman. “Now, more than ever, it feels special to take part in community events and add a bright spot to a lucky listener’s life by giving them the keys this fall.”

“We’re excited to kick off our 19th summer giveaway with today’s announcement,” said Promotions Director Beth Rogers. “We know our listeners will be excited for the chance to register for the brand new 2020 Chevy Blazer. And, the addition of online entry this year gives us the opportunity to reach our listeners in a new way.”

We can’t do it without our great corporate sponsors too!