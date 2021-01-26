KRVN to celebrate 70 years in February

The Rural Voice of Nebraska will celebrate 70 years of broadcasting weather, news and agriculture information to listeners across Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado in February.

KRVN, which signed onto the air in 1951, will commemorate its 70-year anniversary with a special all-day celebration on Feb. 1 that will feature fond memories shared by listeners and guest appearances from former KRVN legends.

Listeners can share their KRVN memories and it could be heard on the air. Memories can be submitted online or on Facebook.

KRVN is owned and operated by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA). The NRRA was incorporated in June 1948, following severe winter weather conditions that claimed the lives of livestock and people, prompting the need for radio coverage across the state.

Since 2002, KRVN has been part of the Rural Radio Network, which is made up of 15 AM and FM stations across Nebraska.