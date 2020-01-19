Lake McConaughy patrons oppose changes to limit visitors

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) – A proposal by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska’s largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

The North Platte Telegraph reports the proposed change follows complaints from last Fourth of July of overcrowding and rowdy behavior. Those changes are meant to lower attendance to address the overcrowding on the lake’s beaches.

Under the plan, public access to boat ramps at McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala would remain unchanged. But day-use areas would be created, and all camping spaces would be reservation-only and limited to 600. Critics say the plan would hurt local businesses.