class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434419 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Lake McConaughy patrons oppose changes to limit visitors | KRVN Radio

Lake McConaughy patrons oppose changes to limit visitors

BY Associated Press | January 19, 2020
Home News Regional News
Lake McConaughy patrons oppose changes to limit visitors

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) – A proposal by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska’s largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

The North Platte Telegraph reports the proposed change follows complaints from last Fourth of July of overcrowding and rowdy behavior. Those changes are meant to lower attendance to address the overcrowding on the lake’s beaches.

Under the plan, public access to boat ramps at McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala would remain unchanged. But day-use areas would be created, and all camping spaces would be reservation-only and limited to 600. Critics say the plan would hurt local businesses.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments