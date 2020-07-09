Lancaster County Agricultural Society holds virtual Safety Fundraiser for over 700 youth competing at 2020 Super Fair

Lincoln, NE – July 9, 2020 – The Lancaster County Agricultural Society (LCAS) is holding a Safety Fundraiser to support its efforts to hold a hybrid format Lancaster County Super Fair with both online and in-person shows modified to be conducted safely for 700+ youth, limited immediate family members, staff, and officials over four days, July 30 to August 2, 2020. LCAS has worked for weeks, in partnership with Lancaster County 4-H Staff and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, on a modified fair plan to allow the youth who have worked all year to compete with their over 5,000 projects. The Safety Fundraiser has a goal of $34,000 to cover a portion of the costs for unplanned expenses required during this global pandemic including items such as:

Bottles of sanitizer and spray disinfectant

Sanitizer dispenser stands

Face coverings for staff, volunteers and exhibitors Virtual software so Static & Livestock Contest participants can show online

Extra cleaning staff

Plexiglass barrier materials & installation

Extra staff and materials to help implement new health guidelines such as building capacity limits, daily wristbands

Support of livestreaming events to share with public and other friends and family members not allowed or able to attend the fair in person

In honor of the fair’s 150 th anniversary in 2020, the Super Fair Safety Fundraiser is trying its goal with 150 – $150 donations, 15 – $250 donations and 15 – $500 donations. Everyone donating will have their donation recognized at the Super Fair in person and online. For $500 or larger donations, the donor will be recognized

on the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds’ (LEC) large, digital sign on 84 th Street and on the LEC’s social media pages with 11,000 followers among other recognition. $500 or larger donors should contact Hoyt Kraeger, Business Development Manager, at 402-618 9426 or HKraeger@LancasterEventCenter.org. All other donors should contact Susan Bulling, Fair Coordinator & Community Relations at 402-441-1828 or SBulling@LancasterEventCenter.org. All size donations are helpful! Donors may also donate online at

This Safety Fundraiser is critical to cover these added COVID related fair costs this year as the fairgrounds has been operating at zero revenue for four months since mid-March and just now opening at reduced capacity with increased operating costs. The fair does receive annual support from a small property tax, but this support at $1.20 per county citizen (where most counties receive $20-30) is not sufficient to keep the core fairgrounds staff employed nor the core costs such as utilities and maintenance covered if events cannot be held year-round.

As previously announced, the public aspects of the fair have been postponed to 2021 in the hopes that all public will be able to join in on the special 150 th anniversary celebrations planned. While the public will not be able to attend the in-person exhibitor livestock and equine shows this year, they are invited to watch the SuperFair.org website and social media for ways to watch and support these youth online July 30 to August 2, 2020 as well as the youth submitting static and contest entries online.