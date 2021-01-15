Lancaster Event Center re-opens to public events

After almost 6 months of closure to public events since the pandemic started, Lancaster Event Center(LEC) Fairgrounds is given the all-clear to reopen with health modifications approved by Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD.)

“Before we closed all shows except ongoing pandemic services again in November, we were already

holding shows since June with health department approved modifications. We’ve really appreciated

our partnership with our health department to run dozens of public shows from June to November

with no documented spread of COVID-19,” said Amy Dickerson, managing director of LEC Fairgrounds, “The Fairgrounds team is really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to their largest community center.”

Plans for reopening include stricter face covering requirements, enhanced disinfecting protocols,

spreading events out more in its large spaces for capacity management, increased physical distancing, and required timed-entry tickets for its bigger shows. Visitors are encouraged to visit LancasterEventCenter.org to view “Our Safety Pledge” to do their part in creating a safer show environment.

The first events to reopen with these new health modifications include the Nebraska Deer & Game

Expo (Jan 15-17), Great Plains Pool Tournament, Star City Clash Wrestling Meeting, and a few barrel races and horse shows. See LancasterEventCenter.org for required timed-entry tickets and attendance

restrictions for January shows.

LEC Fairgrounds’ calendar is mostly on pause for shows in early February as it prepares for the

Nebraska Ag Expo Feb 23-25, which is the 2nd largest indoor farm show in the USA and acts as a

“pop-up store” that is crucial for Nebraska’s agricultural economy.

Despite approved modifications, some of LEC Fairgrounds largest people shows postponed to 2022

as they required a crowd to be feasible such as ABATE Motorcycle Show, Gun Show, annual Car

Swap Meet, Sesostris Shrine Circus and Cornhusker Classic Tractor Pull.

LEC Fairgrounds was able to secure a lineup of shows to move into their places:

• Boat, Sport and Travel Show: Mar 5-7

• HBAL Home & Garden Show: Mar 12-14

• Antique Tractor Pull: Mar 26 & 27

• City Pool Tournament: Mar 16-28

• Sunshine & Rainbows Craft Show: Mar 27

For the latest schedule of events, health guidelines, and required timed-entry tickets for its biggest

shows, visit LancasterEventCenter.org.

During its closure, LEC Fairgrounds welcomed new pandemic service events including Food Bank of

Lincoln weekly food distributions and American Red Cross monthly blood drives. With over 9 acres,

LEC Fairgrounds also now provides space for several socially-distant public meetings and services

such as City Council, County departments, NRD, and elections.

As it slowly reopens and plans for a busy summer, LEC Fairgrounds asks people to pass the word

that jobs are available in all departments. Job applications are available at

LancasterEventCenter.org/Careers

In addition to rethinking how events are executed, LEC Fairgrounds is also laser focused on

preparations for the National High School Finals Rodeo, July 18-24, and the 150th Lancaster County

Super Fair, July 29–Aug 7.

Opportunities for volunteers, vendors and sponsors are still available for both, but going fast. Get involved today at NHSFRLincoln.org and SuperFair.org.