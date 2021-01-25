Interstate 80 EB closed at Cozad interchange mile marker 222

A head-on collision about two miles west of Lexington has resulted in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 235 being blocked. The Nebraska Department Of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol have closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 222, the Cozad interchange to Lexington.
Some injured have been transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.
Vehicles are piling up behind the collision. Cozad Fire and Rescue was summoned to assist Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
LVFD was also responding to another accident at the same time about 5 miles east of Lexington on Interstate 80 as well.