Large hay bale fire on northern edge of Lexington | KRVN Radio

Large hay bale fire on northern edge of Lexington

BY Dave Schroeder | October 11, 2020
Photo by Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio.

 

A large hay bale fire erupted on the northern on the northern edge of Lexington Sunday evening.  Lexington Volunteer Fire Dept responded along with with assistance from  Cozad Fire & Rescue and Overton Volunteer Fire Dept.   Lexington Police Department  providing traffic control.

Residents in homes and an apartment complex were  being evacuated as a precaution.

Winds were northwesterly at 30mph sustained with gusts into the 40’s.  A wind gust of 53mph was reported around 8:0opm by National Weather Service.

 

Courtesy of Russ Psota.

 

Courtesy of Russ Psota.
RRN/ Photo by Melinda Garrelts.
RRN/ Photo by Melinda Garrelts.
RRN/ Photo by Melinda Garrelts. Smoke pours into northern Lexington.

 

RRN/ Photo by Melinda Garrelts.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
