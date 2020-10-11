Large hay bale fire on northern edge of Lexington

A large hay bale fire erupted on the northern on the northern edge of Lexington Sunday evening. Lexington Volunteer Fire Dept responded along with with assistance from Cozad Fire & Rescue and Overton Volunteer Fire Dept. Lexington Police Department providing traffic control.

Residents in homes and an apartment complex were being evacuated as a precaution.

Winds were northwesterly at 30mph sustained with gusts into the 40’s. A wind gust of 53mph was reported around 8:0opm by National Weather Service.